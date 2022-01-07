Deborah Leslie Raines, 71, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home in Richmond. She was born January 30, 1950 in Virginia. Deborah was a registered nurse and worked in the medical field for many years.
Survivors include her stepson, Clarke Raines, stepdaughter, Misty Raines, 3 grandchildren, Ashara Scott, Alyssa Raines and Mason Raines along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home in Rosenberg with entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park with Chaplain Gwen Mason presiding.
The family wishes to acknowledge her neighbors for their love, care and concern during her illness.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.