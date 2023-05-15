Lt Colonel Dean Mackie Auten, USAF, 97, passed into the arms of Jesus on May 10, 2023 in Richmond, Texas. He was a wonderful and devoted Catholic husband and father.
Dean was born on March 11, 1926 in Olympia, Washington, the eighth of nine children of George Wesley and Edice Auten. He grew up in Los Angeles where he met his future bride, Virginia Draper, while in high school. Dean’s second love was flying! And so in 1947 he joined the newly-formed U.S. Air Force. Upon graduating from aviation cadets, Dean and Virginia were married on October 8, 1948, the same day that he received his pilot wings and commission as a Second Lieutenant. In addition to flying, he was the Electronics and Communications Officer assigned to many radar sites on bases all over the world. During their married life, Dean’s Air Force career took them and their 6 children to several states and countries, living in Japan, South Carolina, Newfoundland, Colorado Springs, Virginia, Portugal and Montana at Malmstrom AFB, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Dean retired from the Air Force in 1970 and moved to Florida. He went to work for Veteran’s Services and in 1979 they moved to Houston to be near some of their children and their families. Here he continued working for various governmental agencies. They moved to Richmond, Texas in 1989.
Dean always had a smile and a joke for everything and everyone. And he always made you feel welcome! As a youth he loved playing football on the California beaches. He loved serving his country in the US military! He loved flying jets, especially the P-51 Mustang and anything the Air Force developed after that! He was an instructor pilot for those new pilots coming into the Air Force. He loved his large family more than anything. He loved camping with his grandsons. He especially enjoyed filming his many travels and places where they lived. These family movies and the hours and days he spent writing his memoirs are true treasures for all of his family! He lived out his last two years at the Legacy Retirement Home where he was greatly loved. One of his friends stated that many would miss him but Heaven had gained a great pilot and friend.
Dean is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Virginia, his parents, Wesley and Edice Auten, his 6 sisters and 2 brothers, one great-grandson, Jacob Lewis, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his six children, Lark Maresh and husband Julius, Wendy Emmons and husband Jim, Beth Kugler and husband Mike, Nick Auten, Cecilia Perez and husband Xavier, and Joe Auten and wife Melinda. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Jason Maresh and wife Jodie, Derek Maresh and wife Dana, Joe Maresh and wife Amanda, Luke Maresh, Erica Finnegan and husband Broc, Drew Maresh and wife Chelsea, Steve Lewis and wife Karyn, Alesha Parks and husband Sam, Mike Kugler Jr. and wife Erin, Chris Kugler, Mackinzie Auten, Paul Perez, Ayla Perez, William Perez, Bailey Olmedo, Mack Auten, and Sadie Auten. Dean is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren.
Dean was a devout Catholic, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Richmond, Texas on May 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM followed at 11:00 AM by the Mass of Resurrection with Rev. Joseph Ho and Rev. Dat Hoang, celebrants. The private Rite of Committal will be at Houston National Cemetery with full military honors. Funeral services are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Condolences may be left at Greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.