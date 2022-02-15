The deadline for individuals to file for election in the Needville ISD school board race is 5 p.m. Friday.
Position 1 Trustee John West is being challenged for reelection by longtime school board member Jim Kocian and by Brigitte Echols.
Position 2 Trustee Scott Valchar has drawn no opponent thus far.
Early voting for the May 7 election begins Monday, April 25, at various locations throughout Fort Bend County. The last day to vote early is Monday, May 3.
On Election Day, Needville voters may only cast ballots at the county’s Road and Bridge Department located at 3743 School St. in Needville.
To file for election, visit NISD’s administration building, 16319 Texas 36 South, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and ‘til 5 p.m. Friday.
