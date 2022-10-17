David Rodriguez, 61, of Rosenberg, TX, was born on May 22, 1961, to Ralph and Evangelina Rodriguez in Cuero, TX. He left this life to be with our father in Heaven on October 08, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX 77471 on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 am with a celebration of life to immediately follow.
David leaves to cherish his memories, his high school sweetheart, Celerina “Lila” Villagomez; his daughter, Celerina Kay Dugat and husband Justin; his daughter, Corina Amber Rodriguez; his granddaughters, Carly Elizabeth Slanis and Hannah Kay Slanis; his mother Evangelina Rodriguez; his brother Ralph Rodriguez Jr.; his brother Billy Rodriguez and wife Liz, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
“Dave” never met a stranger and considered everyone he met a friend. He led his life with love and a giant giving heart. “Our David” was always so happy and knew how to have a good time. He loved life and made sure he enjoyed every minute of it. He also loved his work, grilling, fitness but his most prized role of all was being a “Grandpa”. His favorite and final resting place was Galveston, TX. He was an angel here on earth and now he’s an angel up in Heaven.
David was a loving Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend that will be deeply missed by all who were honored to know him.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
