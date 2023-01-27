David Palacios, 76, of Rosenberg, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on Oct. 10, 1946 in East Bernard, Texas to Raymond Palacios, Sr. and Guadalupe Sanchez Palacios.
David was a long-time faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg. He worked for Dresser Industries for nearly 50 years. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for his beloved Astros. This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny, Henry and Fabian Palacios.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Delia Almendarez Palacios; children, Sharol Lerma and husband, Larry, Kimberly Palacios, and Nicholas Palacios and wife, Kristie; and siblings, Raymond Palacios, Jr., Jesse Palacios and Rosemary Tristan.
David was the proud “Popo” to his grandchildren, Belen Elena Lerma, David Easton Palacios and Greyson Penelope Palacios.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Nate Sprinkle officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Sebastian Tristan, Roberto Pena, Augustine Tristan, Antonio Tristan, Jr., Mack Almendarez, Joe Almendarez, Jr., Joseph Rodriguez and Steven Segura.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Building Fund or the Brothers Keeper Fund, both at Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
