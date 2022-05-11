David Leroy Lyman, 69, of Richmond was born on January 29, 1953 in Rockport, Texas and he passed away on May 8, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
David was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed fishing and cooking BBQ for his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by his loving family!
He is preceded in death by his father, Rupert Lyman; mother, Thelma Pucek and John Pucek, who raised him.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 30 years, Delia Lyman; children, Michael Lyman and wife Erika, Steven Lyman and wife Lauren Lyman-Baird, Gina Maldonado and husband Rene, Becky Morrison and husband Steven Lara; grandchildren, Monica, Justin, Brianna, Jeremy, Edward, Julian, Ethan, Tyler, Evan Anthony; great grandchildren, Aaden, Aaron, Xander, Emma; brother, Rupert Lyman and wife Shirley, sister, Shirley Ware and husband Robert. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Lyman family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
