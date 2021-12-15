David Lee Eversole, age 77, of Guy passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. David was born on December 16, 1943 to James Eversole and Montie Sweeny Eversole. After graduating Needville High School in 1962 he married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Kolojaco on August 25, 1962. He then went on to become a barber in Needville, Texas for over 40 years.
David’s Barbershop was located right in the heart of town on Main Street and getting a haircut at David’s became a rite of passage among the young men in town. One of his customers even gave him a certificate that said, “When you go to David’s Barbershop you don’t just get a haircut – you get the weather report, the livestock market report, and the local gossip; and if you didn’t hear it at David’s then it might not be true.” David’s favorite cousin, A.D. Eversole, owned the barbershop in Richmond and the two would often joke with one another about who was the better barber.
David retired in 2006 to spend time with his wife, sons, and granddaughters. In his retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing, working his cattle, and sitting on the porch overseeing his property while enjoying a nice cup of Maxwell coffee with his wife.
David is preceded in death by his parents James and Montie, his beloved brother James “Jimmy” Edward Eversole, and favorite uncle Eleary “Mutt” Eversole. David is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Eversole, and his sons Cody Eversole and wife Robin, Matthew “Matt” Eversole and wife Tammy, and Jason “Jake” Eversole and wife Kristi. From his sons, he was blessed with six granddaughters whom he was extremely proud of: Allison (Eversole) Korthauer, Kaitlyn Eversole, Elizabeth Eversole, Nicole Eversole, Karleigh Eversole, and Kimberly Eversole.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Home Health and El Campo Hospice for all their care and support. In lieu of a funeral, the family will hold a Celebration of Life for David on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Needville Harvest Park from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. The celebration will be come and go to provide a casual atmosphere and time to the visit with the family. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of David.
