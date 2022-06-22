Graveside service for David Jerome Steamer are scheduled for 10am Saturday June 25, 2022 at Peaceful Rest Cemetery 1236 Noble Street Needville, TX 77461 Visitation will be held on Friday June 24th 12noon to 8pm at Gooden Chapel. Mr. Steamer passed away at the age of 61. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Gooden Funeral Home 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg, TX PH: 281-342-9169. Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of David Steamer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
