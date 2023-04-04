Dardy Campos Sr. age 84 born in Bertram Texas on April 19, 1938 and resided in Burnet, Texas. He passed peacefully on April 1, 2023 while surrounded by family in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father Gilberto Campos and his Mother Leonora Campos, His brothers Joe, Rudy, Alex, Roy and Gilbert Jr. He is survived by his Brother John and sister Leonora.
Growing up he loved outdoors, running through fields barefoot and being outside was his love. As a child, he picked cotton with his family. He met the love of his life when he worked at a gas station and she was across the street, he whistled at her and that was the beginning of their legacy.
He was a dedicated employee at WKM for many years, where he was so proud of being a crane operator. He was an avid hunter who loved going hunting with his boys and brothers. Colorado was the place to hunt, up in the freezing cold mountains. He loved to bar-b-q and he has a secret recipe for his marinade that he shared with few to none. The love he showed and shared with all of his family will live on in our hearts for eternity.
He is survived by his children Robert Campos, Kathy Solis-husband Fernando Solis Sr, Dardy Campos Jr and his wife Connie Campos, Lonnie Campos-wife Kimberly Campos, Janice Campos-Fiancé Reinaldo Rivero, Gary Campos- wife Aracely Campos. Survived by 18 Grandchildren, and 35 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ClementsWilcoxBurnet.com for the Campos family.
