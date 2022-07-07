Darant Durant Williams, 29, of Stafford born Aug 24, 1992 to Irma Williams & Roy Jackson in Wharton, TX, tragically lost his life on June 22, 2022. Durant services will be Sat July 9th 1pm at New Faith Church in Wharton with burial following at Roberts Cemetery of Wharton (Foggy Bottom). MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Darant Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.