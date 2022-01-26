Daniel Glenn Cortez, 64, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on January 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 12, 1957 in Richmond, Texas to Frank Cortez, Sr. and Barbara Jean (LaCross) Cortez. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg and a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus.
He cherished his time with his granddaughters. He was an advocate for animals and helped save and foster several cats. Two of these cats, Leo and Simba became his cherished companions. He enjoyed the time when we could take vacations and rent a place at the beach or lake and invite family to come and spend time with us and just have a relaxing fun week. He also loved listening to music and dancing. This loving husband, father, “Paw Paw”, brother, uncle and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his sister, Dianne L. Cortez- Perez; and father-in-law, Albert Louis Holub.
Survivors include his wife of over 42 years, Diane Holub Cortez; son, Sheldon G. Cortez and wife, Barbara Hogan Cortez; granddaughters, Ember Skye & Avery Mae Cortez; siblings, Barbara LaCrosse, Frank Cortez Jr. and wife, Pam Johns Cortez, Richard William Cortez, Linda Susan Cortez-Johnson, Debra Ann Cortez-Williams and husband, Kenneth Bryan Williams, Rita Carol Cortez, and Rebecca Lynn Cortez-McAnally and husband, Kevin Ray McAnally; mother-in-law, Dorothy Mae Rohan Holub; along with many loving brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a Rosary & Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Deacon Brady Williams will officiate the services.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Fort Bend PAWS, P.O. Box 1714, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. www.fortbendpaws.org/donate
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
