Dana C. Schultz, 60, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Sugar Land. He was born in Houston April 9, 1962, to Arno Gus Schultz Jr. and Theresa Annette Hackstedt Schultz.
Dana was a farmer and lifelong resident of Guy.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Sherrie Lynn Schultz, daughter, Ashley Schultz Jablonski and husband Jacob, son, Dylan Schultz and Morgan Shoemaker, brother, Sterling Schultz and wife Christina, sister Cheryl Lewis and husband Bill, 2 granddaughters, Payton and Cooper Jablonski, along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Dana was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Immanuel Evangelical Church of Christ in Needville with burial to follow in Guy Cemetery.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
