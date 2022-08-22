Dale Louis Williams was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 2, 1941, to Harvey Williams and Ella Nola (Biles) Williams. Dale’s parents moved to San Antonio when he was young. That is where he played baseball in middle and high school and where he met his wife, Harriet. They were married on July 8, 1961 and have been married for 61 years. They have two children, Kelly Miller (husband Randy) and Glenn Williams (deceased 2019; wife Pam) and two grandchildren, Jason Miller, and Morgan Williams.
Dale was an operating engineer and operated tower cranes for several construction companies for over thirty years and was highly recognized for his skills and safety record. Dale helped build many large buildings around Houston, The Medical Center, and in other major cities in Texas. If you saw the crane building the St. Luke’s tower, that was Dale.
Dale joined the Catholic Faith later in life and was active in church for the RCIA program, the marriage preparation program, and bible studies. Dale was an excellent husband, father, grandfather, provider and followed God’s will.
He enjoyed playing tennis and won several tournaments when he was younger. Dale also like to play golf and dominoes and enjoyed boating. He enjoyed watching tennis and football. Dale was an avid amateur radio operator and spent many hours speaking with people all over the world from his crane and his home.
Dale has always been a University of Texas fan. His granddaughter Morgan Williams graduated from there. His grandson, Jason Miller, graduated from Texas Tech University; and his wife and son-in-law graduated from University of Houston; so, then he had to root for them as well (unless they were playing UT).
Dale really enjoyed listening to all kinds of music. Neil Diamond, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Yanni, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra are a few of his favorite artists. Dale loved his family, celebrating Christmas, going to boat shows, and attending Monster Truck shows and Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts with his grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Charles Williams, his sister Sharon Williams, and his son Glenn Williams. Dale is survived by his wife, Harriet, daughter, Kelly, son-in-law, Randy, daughter-in-law, Pam, and grandchildren Jason, and Morgan and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Dale will be dearly missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Fulshear with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.