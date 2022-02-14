Cynthia Kennedy Vickers, 71, passed away on Thursday February 10th, 2022, in Sugarland Tx.
She was born November 25th, 1950, in Palestine Tx and graduated from High Island High School in 1969.
She moved to the Rosenberg area in 1982 to raise her family.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Kessner and daughter Laura Kessner and her husband Jose. Her grandchildren Taylor Kessner and his wife Erika and Fabian Ybarra and his wife Mariana, also several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Anybody who knew Cindy, knew nothing was more important to her than her Faith, her children, her grandchildren, her pets, her plants, her fishing trips and her Houston Rockets!
Cindy has been reunited in Heaven with her husband Jimmy Vickers, her parents Benjamin and Rachel Kennedy and her two sisters Sharon Hartsfield and Marla Hering who proceeded her in death.
Family and friends will gather this Saturday the 19th at 130 at the Hampton Inn in Rosenberg for a celebration of her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.