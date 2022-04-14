Funeral services for Cynthia K. Stoler, 71, of Needville will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
She was born on April 15th, 1950 in San Antonio, TX. and she passed away on April 8th, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX. Cynthia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her loving family, friends and pets. She also enjoyed taking family vacations, but most importantly, Cynthia was a faithful and devoted woman of God. She will be dearly missed, but will remain in our hearts forever!
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Jeanette Clark; and Aunt Jenell Clark.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Stoler; daughters, Michelle Owens and husband Lane; Katherine Estrada and husband Jesus; grandchildren, Jordan Owens, Adyson Owens, Samantha Estrada, Samuel Estrada and Savannah Estrada; sister, Beverly Rhodes and husband Danny. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and adopted family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Charity of Choice.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Stoler family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
