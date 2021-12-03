Curtis Wesley Day was born to Harold Wesley Day and Joyce Carol (Cravens) Day on December 12, 1963, in Watonga, OK. Curtis was raised in Canton, spending time with family, friends and loved ones including his sister Barbara and brother Keven.
Curtis grew up in Canton attending Canton Public Schools where he spent the time during his school years doing Cub Scout activities, playing football, playing drums in the band, and participating in FFA. He attended the Baptist Church during his childhood. He enjoyed time outside of the classroom riding motorcycles, bird hunting and any adventures outdoors. Curtis graduated Canton High School in 1982 and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he met a swim instructor named Dena, who stole his heart. In 1983, Curtis’s heart grew even more with the birth of his son, Cody. It was in 2002 that his heart would be complete with the birth of his daughter, Abby. Little did he know he would find even more love when his grandkids would become a part of his world: Brandon, Kelby, and Mackenzie.
He graduated from SWOSU in 1986 with a degree in Psychology and Business. He spent the next 30 years in the Natural Gas Industry. When he retired, Curtis and wife Dena took a chance and started their own real estate company which they have successfully been running for 3 years.
Curtis poured his heart and soul into his work and into all the people in his life. There truly wasn’t anything that Curtis couldn’t achieve. Curtis touched everyone’s life and made it a point to make all those he encountered feel important and special. He showed up when it mattered, had your back, gave to those in need, and would also defend and stand up for his loved ones. He kept them safe.
On November 30th, 2021, God decided that he needed Curtis and Heaven gained a beautiful soul full of dad jokes and dry humor, which has been passed on to both of his children and his grandchildren so we will never be without. Curtis had many passions in life: golf, riding motorcycles, biking, time at the beach, building friendships, but his real happiness in life was his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Dena Day of Sugarland, daughter Abby Day of Dallas, son Cody Day and wife, Cara, of Canton, OK, three grandchildren Brandon, Kelby and Mackenzie Day all of Canton, his mother Joyce Day of Canton, father-in-law Gary Donley of Clinton, sister Barbara Schiska and husband, Tom, of Canton, brother Keven Day and wife, Shari, of Iola, KS, as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, his beloved dogs Dink, Reese and Lucy, and everyone’s life that he had the privilege of touching.
“You never said I’m leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knew why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author Unknown.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Curtis Day Memorial Scholarship Fund.
There will be a memorial/celebration of life on Friday, December 3 at 2PM at the Garmany and Carden Chapel, 1201 4th St, Rosenberg, TX 77471, and Monday December 6th at 2PM at the Canton Christian Church, 503 N Washington Ave, Canton, OK 73724 with a graveside service to follow at Homestead Cemetery.
Condolence messages may be written at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
