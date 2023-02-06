Cresencio R. Anzaldua, Jr., 69, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on March 7, 1953 in Richmond, Texas to Cresencio Anzaldua, Sr. and Clara Rodriguez Anzaldua.
Cresencio is survived by his daughters Christina Vargas (husband Greg III), Luisa Rae Anzaldua, and Claryssa Anzaldua; grandchildren Kaitlyn Garcia (husband Pedro), Caleb Vargas, Savanah Anzaldua, Aaron Vargas, and Aislynn Vargas; brothers Agapito Anzaldua, Ricky Barela (wife Rachael), Tommy Anzaldua (wife Mary Jane), and stepsister Rosalie Jochec; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy Caballero Anzaldua; and brothers Johnny and Antonio Anzaldua. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 10am – 1pm with a service at 12pm at Hernandez Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at 1pm.
