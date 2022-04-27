Cory Nicholas Arizmendez

#TheWayOfTheWolf
Survived by daughters Caedin (aka monster) Makenzie Arizmendez 13, Emerie Jean-Nicole (aka little one) Martinez 4, Mother Annette Martinez, Sister Avery B. Marshall, Brother Christian A. Martinez Gonzales Sr. , Nephews CJ (aka Kenny) 3, Carter (aka Car Car) 1, Lucas (aka LAM), Father David A. Arizmendez, Grandparents Benancio & Elvira Martinez, Josephine Hammond. Survived and loved by Hundreds of Cousins, Aunts. Uncles & friends
Father, brother, son, and philosopher in all things, who knew no bounds. He was loving, caring and so giving. When he walked into a room there was never a stranger in his presence and he would spark a conversation with anybody about anything. His heart and soul were one of the most pure and down to earth attributes about him. He was a lover, protector and a comedian like no other. When he loved you, he loved you hard and endlessly, loyal to the end. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for you. He also was one of the funniest people you could ever encounter. If there was an opportunity for a joke, he took it. Life wasn’t all about being serious with Cory. It was about living in the moment, taking it all in and enjoying the beauty around him. He loved adventures of all kinds from going to the lake, floating on the river, going to parks and museums and to beach trips down at Galveston. He loved being a father to his girls and the best big brother to his siblings and the most entertaining child to his mother. He was one of those people who you would only ever meet once in a lifetime, the world has lost a true treasure. Cory, You’ll forever be missed, loved and cherished by everyone who truly knew you and loved you for you.
Visitation
APR 29. 4:00 PM — 8:00 PM (CT)
Rosary
April 29. 7:00 PM (CT)
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home
3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. Rosenberg, TX US 77471
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Service
APR 30. 10:00 AM (CT)s
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
George St.
Rosenberg, TX US 77471.
