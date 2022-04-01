Corinne Baranowski, 92, of Richmond, Texas passed away on March 29, 2022 in Sugar Land. She was born on January 18, 1930 in Burton, Texas to Roy J. and Irene A. (Weidemann) Malkey. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg and was part of the Altar Society. Her hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening. In her younger years, she grew up playing all kinds of sports. She enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their sports endeavors. You could also find Corinne taking various roadtrips all over from California to Florida and everywhere in between. Corinne will truly be missed by those who love her.
In addition to her parents, Corinne is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Sr.; sister, Joyce Wunderlich and her husband, Morris; daughter-in-law, Carol Lee Baranowski, and grandson, Joshua Baranowski.
Survivors include her children, Johnnie Jr., Pat Baranowski Anderson (husband David), Mike, and Kim Baranowski Holmes (husband Dean). Corinne was the proud Grandma to 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include John, Jeffery and Michael Baranowski; Doug Carter, B.J. Schuelke and Zachary & Seth Holmes.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
