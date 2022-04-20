Consuelo Reyes, 84, was born on Sept. 18, 1937, and passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, on Fri., April 22, 2022, from 3:30pm to 8:00pm with a rosary being prayed at 6:30pm.
Consuelo is preceded in death by her parents, Apolonio DeLaCruz Barron and Maria Castillo Sanchez; son, Juan Amado.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Elpidio Reyes; son,
Jesus Arreola; daughter, Mary Hernandez and husband Jesus;
7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; along with her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other loved ones.
Words of condolence may be left for the Reyes family @ www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
