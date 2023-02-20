Consuela "Connie" Torres went home to the Lord on February 16 2023 at the age of 64. Connie was born on November 5 1958 to Enrique and Janie Garcia in Richmond, Texas
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a service at 6:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Connie attended Lamar High School and married her high school sweetheart Richard Torres on May 17 1975. They were married42 years. They had 5 kids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Janie Garcia, her husband, Richard Torres, and her son Richard Torres Jr.
Connie is survived by her children, daughters Yvonne Danas and husband Steven, Christina Gonzalez and husband Daniel, Lynda Marie Broadway and husband Korey. Sons; Robert Torres and wife Esmeralda, John Rodriguez and wife Angie, and Juan Carlos "J.C" Amaro. Sisters Annie Garza and her husband Gilbert, Linda Rosales and her husband Reggie. Brother Alfredo Garcia and his wife Debbie.
Connie had 18 grandchildren, Brandon Ortega, Samantha Danas, Steven Danas Jr, Ashley Danas, Brandon Danas, Daniel Gonzalez Jr., Richard Gonzalez, Dominic Alfaro, Ryan Torres, Robert Torres Jr., Charles Broadway, Penelope Broadway, Celeste Torres, Sean Torres, Fredricko Torres, Jacob Amaro, Jessie Rodriguez, and Amber Rodriguez; 2 Great grandchildren; Raven Danas, and Anakin Villasana. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Torres family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.