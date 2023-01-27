Concepcion E. Aguilar, 86, was born on Dec. 17, 1936, and passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, on Wed., Jan. 25, 2023, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a religious service being held at 6:30pm.
Religious service will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, on Thurs., Jan. 26, 2023, at 10:00am.
Graveside service will follow in Needville Public Cemetery, in Needville, Texas.
Concepcion is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Estrada and Dominga Martinez Estrada; brothers, Roberto Estrada and David Martinez; sister, Janie Martinez.
She is survived by her son, Adam Aguilar and wife Angela; daughter, Leticia Aldrete and husband Robert; brother, Silver Estrada, Emilio Estrada, Domingo Estrada and Mike Estrada; sisters, Josie Sanchez and Mary Mendez; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; along with her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other loved ones.
Words of condolence may be left for the Aguilar family @ www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
Robin Renee Autry, 60, was born in Clinton Arkansas June 2nd, 1962.
Robin grew up in Southern California where she raised her two adored children Tara Nicole Autry (Co.) and Charles Michael Reider (Ok.) before relocating to live with her mother Leah Shows in Rosenberg, Texas in 2015.
Robin was incredibly strong, smart, family driven and fortunate to be surrounded by the love of her devoted mother who cherished her along with her precious granddaughter Destini Autry (Tx.), grandson Leo Quintero (Tx.) and her pride’n’joy great grand kids Ely and Mileena (Tx.) She also left behind her heartbroken little sister Rhonda Autry (Ca.), big brother Steven Autry (Ar.) and granddaughter Kara Amdahl (Ca.).
To Know Robin was to love her.....She loved making jokes especially at the wrong moments, always brightening up the mood. She put everyone above herself no matter the situation, Truly Selfless. She cared for everyone she met and always left an imprint on peoples hearts. She will be deeply missed!
On January 18th, 2023 Robin joined her big brothers Alan Autry (Ar.) and Michael Autry (Tx.) in Heaven.
The family is holding a private intimate services for Robin on Friday January 27th.
Shirley Scheffer was born in Portland, Oregon on September 13, 1935 and fell asleep in death on January 18, 2023. She lived the last 30 years of her life in Rosenberg.
Shirley is survived and will be greatly missed by her dear husband, Lee R. Scheffer, who has lived in Rosenberg 75 years, and her three wonderful daughters, Kris Borys, Carole Yaws, Kelly Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Dawn Glass. She is also survived by her dearly loved seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
Shirley was known as a loving wife, caring mother, and sweet grandmother, and was affectionately called “Dedo.” No matter what name family members called her, they all knew her as a woman having strong faith.
For more than 65 years, Shirley shared her Bible-based faith, not just to a few, but to anyone who would lend an ear. Recently, while eating breakfast at a local diner, Shirley noticed a distraught mother who was afraid to send her daughter to school because of the news about a school shooting. Shirley took the time to talk with her and shared her hope from the scriptures that one day soon there would be no violence in schools as well as the entire earth.
For over 30 years, she volunteered at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located by the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. She was known by many in the community as a beautiful person who tried to help others.
Shirley and her husband Lee regularly wrote words of comfort and hope to those who had lost loved ones in death in the Rosenberg and Richmond areas. They both look forward to a time in the near future when Jehovah God’s promise of a paradise earth with no more tears, pain, suffering and death will be fulfilled. (Revelation 21:3,4) If you have any questions regarding Shirley’s hope, please visit her favorite website, JW.ORG.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 700 W. Fairgrounds Road, Rosenberg, Texas.
David Palacios, 76, of Rosenberg, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on Oct. 10, 1946 in East Bernard, Texas to Raymond Palacios, Sr. and Guadalupe Sanchez Palacios.
David was a long-time faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg. He worked for Dresser Industries for nearly 50 years. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for his beloved Astros. This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny, Henry and Fabian Palacios.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Delia Almendarez Palacios; children, Sharol Lerma and husband, Larry, Kimberly Palacios, and Nicholas Palacios and wife, Kristie; and siblings, Raymond Palacios, Jr., Jesse Palacios and Rosemary Tristan.
David was the proud “Popo” to his grandchildren, Belen Elena Lerma, David Easton Palacios and Greyson Penelope Palacios.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Nate Sprinkle officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Sebastian Tristan, Roberto Pena, Augustine Tristan, Antonio Tristan, Jr., Mack Almendarez, Joe Almendarez, Jr., Joseph Rodriguez and Steven Segura.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Building Fund or the Brothers Keeper Fund, both at Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
