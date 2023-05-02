Colton Paul Smith, 31, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Colton was born on June 9, 1991, in Richmond, Texas, to Rick Smith and Suzanne Wood. Colton lived in Rosenberg, Texas.
Colton was taken from his family and loved ones, way too soon. Our hearts are truly shattered. We must trust in the Lord to guide us from this day forward to help us pick up the pieces of our broken hearts and know that Colton is not suffering, he is not in any pain, and he is in a beautiful place. We Love Colton more than anything in this world and can’t imagine him not beside us.
His son Jackson Smith was the most important part of his life. He was the best father and his world revolved around his son. Colton and Jackson looked identical. Colton was always there for his every move. He was there to spill tears of happiness when his eyes fell on Jackson. He was there with arms to catch him when he took his first steps or stumbles. He was there to teach him at the youngest age, even though he might not understand half of it. He was there to help him color inside of the lines, make grilled cheese sandwiches and tie his shoes. And now it is our job to fill those big shoes. As parents, grandparents, and friends, we will always be there for anything Jackson and Hannah might need.
Colton never met a stranger. He was always there for everyone he met, through good times and tragedies. Those that knew Colton always had a true funny story about him. His presence would light up a room. Colton was truly honored to have so many loving friends. The stories and memories that Colton left on our hearts was nothing short of a Blessing.
Colton graduated from Foster High School and attended Texas A&M University. After college, Colton worked as a Roofer and construction manager.
Please hug your children and tell them daily you Love them. Tomorrow is never promised, but a Gift.
Colton is survived by his son Jackson Paul Smith and Hannah Levien, his father Rick Smith and stepmother Michelle, his mother Suzanne Wood and stepfather Brian, brothers Brandon Wood and Carter Smith, sisters Maddy Smith (KJ Matura), Maloreigh Smith and stepsisters Kira (Ryan) Pennington, Shelby Mayo (Bryston Sherman). Grandfather Jimmy Smith and step grandmother Glenda Crocker.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers Dolores Smith and Barbara Heitman, Grandfather Jack Heitman.
Visitation is set for 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Davis-Greenlawn Chapel in Rosenberg, Texas.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Sugar Land Baptist Church, 16755 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas. Graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. A reception will be held after the graveside service back at the church (please enter through Door 9 by the gym).
Serving as Pallbearers are Brandon Wood, Carter Smith, Adam Adams, Ryan Pennington, Bryston Sherman, Tom Cottingham, John Valdetero, Kevin Czajka, KJ Matura and Bob Brown.
Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers in Colton’s memory to the Jackson Smith College Fund. Colton always dreamed of Jackson going to Texas A&M University, just like his daddy. We will make sure that dream comes true.
We Love you, Colton and will Miss you Forever. The hole in our heart cannot be filled, but the memories will last a lifetime.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
