11/25/1947 – 06/14/23
Colette Wallis Hobbs, 75, of Guy suddenly but gently passed away at home early Wednesday morning on June 14th. She was a loving and devoted wife, beloved mother, and most cherished grandmother, affectionately called MiMi by all her grandkids and great grandkids, who meant the absolute world to her.
Colette was born November 25, 1947 in Wharton, TX to Tommy and Lillie Wallis. She was raised in Needville, graduated from Needville High School, married Norman Hobbs in 1964, and together they raised a loving, close-knit family.
In 1977, Colette and Norman fell in love with an old stone house and property in Guy and moved with their 4 children, to raise them in the country. Over the years Colette wore many hats. Many in the community affectionately knew her as their caring school bus driver and later she went to work for the Richmond Post Office as a rural mail carrier, from which she retired in 2014.
Colette was preceded in death by parents Tommy & Lillie Wallis, husband’s parents Q.D. & Dolly Hobbs, daughter Shawn Hobbs Sheppard, and brother in law Harold Hobbs. She is survived by children Norman Jr. & wife Holley, Nicole Mehrens & husband Ray, Jason Hobbs & wife Kodelle; brothers Thomas (Susan) & Vit (Sandra) Wallis, sister Belinda (Rick) Straznicky, and sister in law Sybil (Ray) Kacer; beloved grandchildren Cody (Rose), Katelynn, Laney & Landen Hobbs, Zackary Smith, Sgt. Garrett Smith (Zoey), Nolan Sheppard, Mandi Ditto (Hank), Jack (Jessica) & Charlie Mehrens, Jessica Durbin (Donald); great grandchildren Macie, Delainey, Hayden, Westin, McKenzie, Madi, & Kendal, 2 great grandsons on the way; 1 great-great grandchild Blakely, and extended family including numerous cousins, nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9 am this Friday, June 23rd, with a memorial service beginning at 10 am at Creekside Christian Fellowship, 16628 Hwy 36, Needville, TX.
