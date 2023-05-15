Clifford Linn Stade was born to Laura and Otto Stade in Rosenberg, Texas on June 14, 1939. He passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023.
Clifford enjoyed his time hunting, shooting skeet and his morning coffee with friends. He was a true “country boy” who never met a stranger or missed a target. Known for his pearl- snap shirts, Clifford enjoyed dance halls and country western music. Above all else, Clifford enjoyed his family.
Clifford is preceded in death by his mother and father, wife Katherine Stade, sister Dorothy Stade Petrusek, brother-in-law Louis Petrusek and nephew Wayne Petrusek.
Clifford is survived by: his only child, daughter Kimberly Ashly-Lynn Kunz, husband Karl and his three loving grandchildren; Trista Lynn Martinez, Christopher Martinez and Karly Kunz. Also by his loving nephews Ronald Petrusek; wife Richelle, and Steven Petrusek and niece Mary Albritton. Great niece and nephew: Tiffani Shirley; husband Mikel with children Breanna and Noah Shirley and Dean Petrusek; wife Margie with children Eli and Cora Petrusek. Extended family survivors include: Carla Matej and Beth Foitek.
The family of Clifford wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Clifford’s long time friend, Jimmy Ragsdale, for all the love and support you have shown Clifford through your devout friendship to him.
“Silver wings shining in the sunlight, Roaring engines headed somewhere in flight, They’re taking you away, leaving me lonely, Silver wings slowly fading out of sight” -Merle Haggard
Funereal service will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with Pastor Nate Sprinkle presiding.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.