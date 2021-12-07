Clifford Errol Bergman, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land, TX, surrounded by his family.
Cliff was born in Adel, Iowa, on January 11, 1932, to Rose (Grove) and Frank Bergman. He graduated from Adel High School in 1951. Cliff and Jean Binns were united in marriage on July 3, 1957, at Worthington Church in Madison County, Iowa and had been married for 57 years when Jean passed away in September 2014. After graduating from high school, Cliff worked for Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel Company (later Chicago Bridge and Iron) in Clive, IA for almost 49 years, retiring in 2001 prior to Cliff and Jean's relocation to Sugar Land, TX. Cliff loved his career at PDM and always remembered his years there with pride and great fondness for those with whom he worked. Cliff was also proud to have served his country for two years (1952 - 1954) during the Korean War.
In his retirement life in Sugar Land, Texas, Cliff joined Fort Bend Master Gardeners and was an active member for close to 20 years. He also volunteered for the Fort Bend County Fair AG'tivity Barn through the Fort Bend County Extension Office. These groups were like Cliff's second family. He received the "Master Gardener of the Year" award twice and the "Volunteer of the Year" award for the Fort Bend County Fair. Cliff was always ready and willing to get jobs done, and he was recognized as one of the most loving, dedicated, and valued volunteers within these programs.
Cliff loved his family and attended as many of his granddaughters' soccer games, dance team performances, orchestra concerts, basketball games, award ceremonies, and graduations as possible. He was delighted to see both his granddaughters graduate from Texas A&M. And his granddaughters loved their grandpa just as much as he loved them. Cliff also loved his new friends that he met during his 20 years in Texas, and his friends and neighbors were so supportive of Cliff and his family as he suffered with health problems in recent years, and he loved them dearly.
Jean and Cliff enjoyed taking many trips together, and Cliff continued those trips after he lost Jean. His trips included visits to Iowa to see his dear friends and relatives there as well as trips to southern Texas to visit with good friends from Iowa that spend winters there. One year Cliff surprised his family by jetting off to Hawaii by himself to visit a good friend there.
Cliff is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Dan Mitchell, and his two adored granddaughters, McKenna and Morgan Mitchell, all of Richmond, Texas. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Donald and Helen Bergman of Friendsville, TN. Cliff was preceded in death by his wife Jean Bergman, his parents, his brothers Loyd Bergman and Roy Bergman, and his sisters Dora Miller, Dorothy Lamb, and Margaret Ellen Bergman.
A visitation will be held at The Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Christ Church Sugar Land, 3300 Austin Parkway, in Sugar Land, TX. A second visitation and service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Adel, Iowa, with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.