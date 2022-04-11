Claude Ray Vickers went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 7, 2022 after eighty-eight years on this earth. Born on 12-19-1933 in Needville, TX to Claude Brady and Mary Matcek Vickers.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie McCorquodale Vickers, 4 children, and 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday April 13, 2022 at 11am at Graeber Road Church of Christ, 1910 Graeber Rd, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Cherokee Home for children c/o Graeber Road Church or your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.