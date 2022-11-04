Clarence Eugene (Gene) McConathy slipped peacefully into eternity on October 22, 2022, one day after his 92nd birthday. He was born on October 21, 1930 in Houston, TX, to Mary Lucille Anderson McConathy and Clarence William McConathy. He grew up in the Heights of Houston and graduated from Reagan High School, where he enjoyed swimming, boxing and fishing with his father. He attended Texas A&M University before moving to Rosenberg to join his father in the purchase and operation of a White’s Auto Store franchise in Rosenberg. For 41 years, Gene and his dad operated the store in downtown Rosenberg, where Gene was an active member of Rosenberg’s business and civic community, serving on the Rosenberg City Council for four years in the 1960’s.
Gene married Lynnette Barlow in 1950, and they raised three sons, Larry, Stephen, and Kelly, in Rosenberg, divorcing in 1972. In 1977 Gene married Mary Duron, who died in 2015. Throughout his lifetime, Gene loved bowling and billiards and was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending countless hours fishing in the waters of the Gulf or hunting ducks and geese in its marshes and coastal plains. He was very proud of winning the 1997 Star Tournament for the Gulf mid-coast with the largest trout. He continued to enjoy taking his boat out for fishing until the last year of his life.
Gene is predeceased by his parents, his wives, and his daughter-in-law Rosita McConathy. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou McConathy Taylor and his sons Larry Eugene McConathy (Carolyn), Stephen Glynn McConathy, and Kelly Brian McConathy (Cynthia). Also surviving him are his grandchildren Sean Paul McConathy (Laura), Thomas Eugene McConathy (Elizabeth), Kimberly Anne McConathy Blair (Evan), and James Patrick McConathy (Yujuan) and his great-grandchildren Lilly, Julia, Parker, Milo, Bryce, and Kevin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX, with a reception to follow at LaCasona Restaurant, 28000 Southwest Frwy, Rosenberg, TX 77471. The immediate family will gather for a private graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery located at 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77055.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church,1600 Avenue D, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
