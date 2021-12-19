Clara Mae (Eben) McConnell, 97, of Richmond, Texas passed away on December 17, 2021. She was born on August 7, 1924 in Fairchild, Texas to Adolph and Emma (Wehring) Eben. Her hobbies included gardening and tending to her many parakeets. She was well known for her love of cooking with her specialties being homemade chicken fried steak, dumplings and fried okra. Clara retired from the Telephone Company as a Fraud Investigator after 25 years of service. Clara will truly be missed by those who loved her.
In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, R.A. “Bob”; son, Robert Gary McConnell; and siblings, Louis Eben and Marjorie Dannhaus.
Survivors include her son, Tim McConnell (wife Michelle); daughter, Jill Ludwig; grandchildren, Marla Cockrum (husband Tony), Tammy Eilers, Kevin, Tiffany, Trent & Lane McConnell and Taylor Ludwig; along with numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Baptist Church – Richmond.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
