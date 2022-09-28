Graveside services for Christopher James Humphrey Sr. are scheduled for 11am Saturday October 1, 2022, at Powell Point Cemetery 13723 ½ Burnett Road Beasley, TX 77417 With: Pastor Richard Booker, Eulogist. Visitation will be held on Saturday 10am to 11am. Mr. Humphrey passed away at the age of 69. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Gooden Funeral Home 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg, TX PH: 281-342-9169 Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Humphrey, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
