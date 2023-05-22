Christopher “Chris” Louis Cooke, 52, of Richmond, Texas, experienced sudden cardiac arrest and passed away at home on May 18, 2023. Chris was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on July 2, 1970, to Colonel (Ret.) Harold and Betty Cooke. He was a graduate of Lawton High School and Texas A&M University, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, Company I-1.
Chris married Kathy Davis Cooke on December 21, 1991, while in college, and together they had seven children. He worked as a CPA specializing in property taxes. His life was marked by his relationship with God, his devotion to his family, his commitment to excellence in his career, and his dedication to helping others.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children, Cooper Cooke, Coleman Cooke, Cade Cooke, Campbell Cooke and wife, Elle, Kyla Cooke, Clayton Cooke, and Caleb Cooke, and his brother, Paul and wife, Karen.
A service celebrating Chris’s life and his love for his Savior, Jesus Christ will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Cornerstone Community Bible Church in Richmond with visitation hours from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
