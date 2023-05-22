Christine Jochec passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023.
She is survived by children, Ronald Jochec and wife Linda, Cletus Jochec and wife Rexanne, Donna Graves and husband Mike, Sheila Jasek and husband Wayne.
Grandchildren are Amanda and Brent Nedbalek, Kaela Jochec and Sam Trevino, Adam and Laura Jochec, Lauren and William Chandler, Eric and Emily Jasek, and Matthew and Hannah Jasek.
Great grandchildren include, Greyson, Lawson, Emerson, Elliott, Aralynn, Caden and Carson.
In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Julius “JJ” Jochec and all of her brothers and sisters.
Christine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, TX, the St. Mary’s Society, and the Women’s East Bernard KJZT.
Christine was a true lady of class, full of love and always a giver of joy. She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and Grandmother. She was a gracious hostess with an open door policy to friends and family always sharing her baked goods and coffee with everyone. She was a talented seamstress that made beautiful clothes for her children and grandchildren and also spent many hours creating beautiful embroidered and cross stitched pieces.
This loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend will truly be remembered and missed.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary & Time for Sharing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond or to the Charity of Your Choice.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
