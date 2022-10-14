Christian “Chris” Michael Galvan, 23, of Rosenberg, Texas, was born September 29, 1999, and left this life to be with his “Lord & Loved Ones” on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Visitations will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Director’s for viewing for immediate family members from 3pm to 5pm.
At 5pm at to 8pm will be viewing for public with a religious service at 6:30pm.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10am at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 BF Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Christian is preceded in death by his Great Grandparents, Felix Medina Sr., Antonia Medina, and Raul Vallejo, Grandpa Robert Galvan Sr., Brother, Reggie Galvan Jr., Uncle, Robert “Bobby” Galvan Jr.,
He leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Zaiilehn Caleö Galvan; Mother, Veronica Medina and boyfriend Carlos; Father, Reggie Galvan Sr. and wife Norma; Brother(s) David Galvan, Jacob Galvan, and Jessie “Jay” Nanez; Sister Journee Nanez; Great Grandmother Barbara “Baba” Vallejo; Grandparent(s) Victor and Arlene Medina and Anna Galvan; Aunt(s) Sandy Galvan and Lisa Galvan; Uncle(s) Glen Galvan and Adrian Medina; Cousin(s) Jason Gonzalez, Nicole Jimenez, Laura Guerrero, Kimberly Guerrero, Gabriela Ramos, Ashley Lara, Morgan Lara, Lauren Galvan, Samantha Galvan, Brayden Galvan, Julie Deleon-Ybarbo, Joey Villarreal, with numerous friends and other loved ones.
Christian was one of the sweetest, kindest, loving souls you could ever come across. He was a hard worker and cared so much about others. When he was a very young child we called him guitar hero!! He could play that game with his eyes closed. Playing Led Zeppelin just looking straight at the flat screen hitting every key perfectly. We could see he was born with talent. He was a natural. We truly thought one day he would become a guitar Rock Star. As he was getting older he put the guitar down and found a new inerest in skateboarding. Any free time after school and on the weekends he enjoyed being outside riding his skateboard with friends and listening to music. Chris was so awesome on the skateboard there are several video’s that friends took of him. He would go to skateboard parks and skateboard all day. We are so grateful and thankful that his friends shared these videos with our family and also on YouTube with the world to see. He was one gifted young man.
Oh but yes!! He loved to eat lots of candy, then came Whataburger, but recently he changed it up and was going to Popeye’s for the Spicy Chicken sandwich. Chris became a dad, he loved his son Zaiilehn so much always wanted to see him and spend time with him. Now he’s with Zaiilehn everyday and everywhere. Christian was definitely one of a kind and had an infectious smile that could light up any room he entered. He was a Loving Son, Brother, Cousin, Father, that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
“We think about you now, always and forever, we talk about you now, still and forever.. You will never be forgotten. We hold you in our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again”
Words of condolences may be left for the Galvan Family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
