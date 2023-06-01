Chester Wayne Nowak, 71, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on May 29, 2023. He was born on June 16, 1951 in Richmond, Texas to Steven and Leona Nowak. Chester was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg. He retired with over 30+ years of service with TXDOT. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and watching old Westerns. This loving brother, uncle and friend will be missed.
Chester is preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Leona Nowak.
Survivors include his siblings, Linda Lycka and husband, Tom, Ron Nowak and wife, Trish, Steven Nowak and Michelle Nowak.
Chester was the proud Uncle to Shannon Lycka Jud and husband, Tom, Brandon Nowak and Jenna Nowak and Great Uncle to Hannah, Hudson & Harper Jud, Kailynn, Aaron & Devin Nowak and Jeremy Vela.
Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. followed by Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass as 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holy Rosary Catholic School in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
