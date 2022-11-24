Charlotte Gunti Hunton peacefully passed away on Nov. 20 in Sugar Land in the company of her children.
She and her twin brother, Conrad Jr, were born on August 18, 1937 to Ann and Conrad J. Gunti in Jacksonville, Florida. Charlotte and her twin brother attended Bishop Kenny Academy and the University of Florida and in 1963 Charlotte married Richard Oliver Hunton Lt. USN. They moved to Tenafly, New Jersey, Kaneohe, Hawaii and then to Sugar Land, Texas.
Charlotte’s hobbies included golf, traveling, walking the neighborhood for exercise, volunteering at the Houston SPCA and championing for her five children. She was a parishioner at St. Theresa’s R.C. Church and St. Laurence R.C. Church.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law (Connie and Valerie); her children Richard Jr., Victoria, Alexandra Jones and her husband Kenneth; Charles and wife Trisha; and Robert. Her grandchildren, Jamie Crawford and her husband Will, Justin Hermes, Zachary Hunton, Jake Hunton, Logan Hunton, McKenzie Jones, Mallory Jones, and great-grandchildren Cannon and Charlotte (Charlee) Crawford. Former husband Richard Hunton and nieces Beth Harkala and husband Hal, Katie Hinck and husband John, Kristin Mayfield and husband Michael and nephew Conrad Gunti III.
A private funeral service will be performed at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston and a celebration of life will be held for friends at the Sugar Creek Country Club on November 26 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Wounded Warriors, the Houston SPCA or the Fort Bend Women’s Shelter.
