January 2, 1954-January 6, 2023
Charlotte Fay Powell, age 69, of Moody, Texas passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 in a Waco Hospital. She was born on January 2, 1954 in Sugarland, Texas the daughter of Wilford William and Grace Truet (Brumbelow) Weakley. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5:00pm — 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:00am at Moody Cemetery, 1506 Ave D Highway 317, Moody, TX 76557. Charlotte married Royce Powell on July 13, 1974 in Rosenberg, Texas. She is a member of the Vista Community Church in Temple, worked for Geophysical services out of Houston and then went to work at Issac H. Kempner High School, Fort Bend ISD in Sugarland, Texas in their food service department. Charlotte is survived by her husband Royce of Moody, sons, Logan Powell and wife Kimberly of Moody and Kevin Powell and wife Katherine of Needville, 6 grandchildren, Karley, Chloe, Oakley, Payden, Cash, and Raelyn. She is also survived by her sister Ann Carter and husband Clail of Nolanville and Grace Lee Weakley of Rosenberg. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Perry Weakley.
