Charlotte Carol (Cee Cee) Candler

Birth: 7-25-1950
Death: 8-9-2022
Charlotte Carol Candler, better known as Cee-Cee Candler, was born on July 25th, 1950, in Jacksonville, Florida to Violet and D.L. Evans. A Memorial Day weekend car accident in 1950, just two months before her birth, took the life of her father and seriously injured her mother and brother. Cee-Cee survived the accident, while still in the womb, without any injuries. She lived with her mother and brother in Jacksonville until the age of three when her mother married Gene Munro, of Nassau, Bahamas, and the family moved to their new home there.
With a new father and a new baby brother, the family grew up in Nassau with their adopted Munro family. Cee-Cee attended public school under the British education system, graduating from Government High School with honors. She learned to play piano at a very young age, receiving Juilliard School of Music certificates of achievement each year for her recital performances. Following high school, at age 16, she attended Baylor University, earning a degree in Geology. She then earned a master’s degree in Geology from Oklahoma State University, completing her course work in one year, with a thesis in Groundwater Hydrology.
While at Baylor, she met a young Army Lieutenant, Jim Candler. They were married on June 17, 1972, in Nassau, Bahamas, following a year-long engagement. Their first year of marriage was spent in North Carolina and Plano, Texas. In Plano, Cee-Cee was the first female exploration geologist employed by Sun Oil Company. In the late 1970’s, the couple moved to Rosenberg, Jim’s hometown, where they were active members of First Baptist Church. Close to Houston, she worked for Getty Oil and Pennzoil Company, finishing her career managing the Environmental Group for EOG Resources, Fort Worth Division.
Grandkids always brought rich joy to her as she watched them grow and mature. She loved the outdoors and tending her flowers. She especially enjoyed working with her husband to raise a great herd of Beefmaster cattle on their Candler Ranch operation in the College Station area. Her love for music and the opportunity to play for Christian vocalists always brought a smile to her face and happiness in her heart. She enjoyed playing hand bells at First Baptist Church, Rosenberg and First Baptist Church, Bryan. She truly enjoyed playing the piano for the Martin’s Prairie Baptist Church services in rural Grimes County.
This was a special year for Jim and Cee-Cee as they celebrated fifty wonderful years of marriage in June, giving them an opportunity to reflect on the many blessings God had bestowed on them for over half a century. Cee-Cee is survived by her husband, Jim Candler; two children, Kimberly (Brian) McCuistion, Colton (Jessica) Candler; grandchildren Sam, Will and Clair McCuistion, and Henry and Ben Candler; brothers Lanny (Karen) Evans and Stuart (Jan) Munro.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the South Texas Children’s Home (281-375-2417) or the Cowboy Fellowship of Aggieland (979-777-8109). The family would like to express a debt of gratitude to medical staff at Baylor Scott and White of College Station and especially the medical staff and lymphoma group a M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.