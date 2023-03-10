Funeral Services for Charles Renfro Slone are set for 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 502 S 5th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, with a Graveside Service following at Morton Cemetery, Richmond, TX 77469.
Visitation will be 5 — 7:00 PM Monday, March 13, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Charles Renfro Slone passed away March 6, 2023, at the age of 90 years old.
Charles was born in Bay City,Texas, the eldest son of parents Lanford McKinley and Gussie Marion Fox Slone. He attended Bay City High School. Growing up, he was avidly involved in showing brahman cattle and spent many evenings practicing roping with his father and brother. He was very involved with First Baptist Church of Bay City where he met his future wife, Tommye.
Charles attended Texas A&M, receiving his degree in animal husbandry in 1953. He then joined the Army and attended flight school in Georgia.
Charles studied law at the University of Texas. He then moved to Richmond, beginning his law career that lasted through 2017.
Charles was a devout member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Richmond. He lived his life in kindness, following Christ as a humble servant.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Robert Edwin Slone and Wayne Todhunter Slone.
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Tommye Clements Slone, and their two children, Bruce Slone and wife, Elise Slone, and daughter Brenda Coats and husband, Douglas Coats; and sister, Barbara Crotts and husband, Mike Crotts.
He is further survived by nine grandchildren, Amber Manes and husband, Carl Manes, Adam Slone, Matthew Jungers and wife, Dr. Blair Mockler, Shelby Jungers, Madeline Woelfel, Katherine Huck and husband, Barron Huck, Tyler Coats and wife Whitney, Travis Coats, Kaci Gibson and husband Tyler Gibson. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and 14 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in his memory to First Baptist Church, 502 S 5th Street, Richmond, TX 77469.
Condolence messages may be written for the Slone family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
