September 1,1926 – April 22,2022
Funeral services for Charles Lindsay Baker, 95, of Houston, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with burial following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Davis-Greenlawn immediately prior to the service.
Charles was born September 1, 1926 in Charleston, Missouri to Elmo Arthur Baker and Barbara Harris Lutz Baker. He was the eldest of five children. Charles graduated from Kennett (Missouri) High School, where he played tight end for the Kennett Indians, in 1944 and attended Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). A part of the “greatest generation,” he served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II. ON September 5, 1947 he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jo Dorris. They were married until her death on November 29, 2014.
Charles began his career in architecture and construction in Kennett, Missouri and today there remain many buildings in southeastern Missouri that he designed and built. Charles was a long – time member of the Fellowship of Praise Church in Stafford. He served faithfully at every church he attended, most often as a deacon and director of Sunday School. His greatest joy, however, was being a husband to Jo and father to Lee Andra, Nanette and Eric.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Dorris Baker, parents, sister, Barbara Elizabeth Midgley and sister-in-law, Delores Gallion Baker.
He is survived by his children: Daughters; Lee Andra Ellermann and husband, Dr. David Ellermann, and Nanette Crawford and husband, Charlton Crawford, and son, Eric Lindsay Baker and wife, Karyati Kasmuri Baker, as well as his grandchildren: Jonathan David Ellermann, Christopher Lee Ellermann and wife Maria Maxit, Lt. Cameron Nguyen Crawford (USN), Joshua Carson Crawford, Noah Trung Crawford, Lisandro Phillip Crawford, Johnny Alexander Crawford, and William Tomas Baker and brothers: Col. Elmo C. Baker (USAF, Ret.) and wife, Marjorie Montieth Baker, Dewey Allen Baker and wife Desta VanDiver Baker and Lee Edward Baker along with other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Charles’ name to Fellowship of Praise Church, 4100 Greenbriar, Suite 250, Stafford, Texas 77477.
