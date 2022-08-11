Charles Daniel Pfeffer (August 11, 1938 – June 22, 2022)
Charles was born in Hempstead, Texas; baptized in St. Mary’s Catholic Church; made first Holy Communion and confirmed in St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Bellville. Survived by: wife, Janice Marie Pfeffer; daughter, Christine Marie Pfeffer Ruggiero & spouse, Jamie; sister, Delores Bentke; brother, Clarence Freudensprung & wife Bernice & children, Gary, Sandy, Laverne, Don & Shirley; Aunt Emila Konieczny (age 102), numerous loving cousins and friends.
Deceased: Dad, Daniel C. Pfeffer; Mother, Agnes H. Laskoskie Pfeffer Freudensprung; Stepfather: Charles Freudensprung; Brother, Marvin Freudensprung, uncles, aunts and cousins. He graduated from Orchard High School in May 1958; served in the U.S.Army for 3 years & was known as the “financial wizard” of ATC. He married Janice Jetter April 20, 1963; blessed with the birth of daughter, Christine Marie June 12, 1975. He was the owner of Charles Pfeffer Real Estate in Fort Bend County & president of Fort Bend Real Estate Association. He enjoyed gardening at home & worked in Meadows Place Community Garden; was a member of Houston Happy Hikers & enjoyed 6 mile hikes in many different parks; his favorite place was Big Bend National Park where he hiked with family & good friends Duke & Eula Dugas. Near home he enjoyed daily walks in Meadows Place Park with good friend, Lee Noack and other neighbors, with his family, friends and anyone who wanted to walk & talk; he loved going to family reunions and talking with relatives; he was a member of the Texas German Society and assisted with Refreshment Committee. Daily prayers with family was a high priority in his life. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 12627 W. Bellfort Ave., Sugar Land, TX 77478.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.