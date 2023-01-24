Charlene Niemeyer, age 86 of Alvin, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1936, in Rosenberg, Texas. She spent part of her childhood near Lockhart, Texas, and moved back to Rosenberg for her high school and early adult years. She met her husband, Don, while they were both working at Palace Grocery. She worked at the Rosenberg State Bank for many years, until her son was born in 1971. She moved to Alvin in 1974 when Don took a job with Monsanto.
Charlene was an exceptionally kind and loving person. She made friends easily and kept them close with regular visits, phone calls, and greeting cards. She loved God, prayed and read the Bible every day, and attended church regularly. She was an active member of Alvin Lutheran Church since 1974.
Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Niemeyer, parents Paul and Viola Freudensprung, and brother-in-law Arthur Stehle.
Charlene is survived by her loving son, Terry and wife Stephanie of Pearland, Texas; sister Jackie Stehle of Alvin; sister Jenny Meyer and husband Melvin of Rosenberg; brother Wayne Freudensprung and wife Janice of Richmond, Texas; brother-in-law Leo and wife Shirley of Rosenberg; sister-in-law Carolyn Stall and husband Bobbie of East Bernard, Texas; nieces, nephews, and numerous other friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank Almeda Thatcher for her devotion and love to Charlene these last several years, and Heart to Heart Hospice for helping Charlene find comfort in the last days of her life.
A visitation will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 27, at Alvin Lutheran Church, followed by a funeral service at 11 am and refreshments at noon. A burial service will follow at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
Memorial donations may be made to Alvin Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1180, Alvin, Texas 77512-1180.
