Charlene Elaine Saulnier, 81, of Rosenberg, TX, passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 28, 2023 in Rosenberg, TX. She was born March 16, 1941 in El Campo, TX.
Charlene graduated from Lamar High School in Rosenberg in 1959 and began her 32-year career with Southwestern Bell, where she made many lifelong friends. There, she met the love of her life, Jerry Saulnier, and they were blessed with 48 years of a beautiful marriage. After her retirement she worked for Navarro Elementary School for 6 years and loved telling stories about her kids.
Charlene was high energy with a passion for giving and helping others. She put others before herself. She loved Elvis, deer hunting, and was an excellent dancer. She loved her family and served as “mission control” providing news and updates, and always offered an encouraging word.
She was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Rosenberg, a volunteer for the Red Cross and found every opportunity to help the military.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents Hettie Marshall and Thomas E Williamson, step father Johnnie Marshall, brothers Harold and Thomas Williamson, Jr and sister Twyla Motal.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Saulnier of Rosenberg TX, step son Terry Saulnier (Cindy) of Schulenberg TX, step daughter Carole Howell (Rick) of Traverse FL, sister Marceil Nawara (Nelson) of Sacramento CA, and twin brother Charles Williamson (Doris) of Yoakum TX. She is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Memorials may be given in her memory to St Paul Lutheran Church, 1208 5th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ivan Medford, Dr. “Mo” Motaz Ibrahim, Pastor Stephane Kalonji, Oakbend Skilled Nursing, and friends and family who provided support throughout her illness.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Pastor Stephane Kalonji will officiate the services.
Pallbearers: Bill Benton, Mason Briscoe, David Gerstenberger, Randy Meeks, Garet Pustejovsky, and Logan Ramirez.
Honorary pallbearers: Harlo Atchetee, Danny Farrell, and John Williamson
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
