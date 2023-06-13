7-18-1943 — 6-5-2023
Ceolia (Coffman) Angulo was born July 18, 1943, to Mr. Charles and Lillian Coffman in Richmond, Texas, where she spent her entire life, seen as a confidante, beacon, and inspiration for those within her orbit.
She was a devoted and devout servant of God who generously shared righteous wisdom and teachings with the people around her. As a Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church member, under, first, Pastor Acie Jefferson, Sr. and then Pastor Theodore Johnson, Ceolia introduced her children and grandchildren to their individual journeys of faith.
After living her life humbly, and infused with love, humor, and gentleness, on June 5, 2023, Ceolia Angulo, a rare soul, was called to rest.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lilian Coffman; brothers Henry Coffman, Charles Davis Coffman, Charles Coffman, Jr., and Abe Coffman; sisters Willie Mae Kirksey, Vera Jean Newsome, Betty Jean Coffman, Charlene Thomas, and Roberta Allen; and daughter Alice Davis.
Ceolia leaves behind to cherish her remarkable memory, lessons, affection, and love: her children Michael W. (Hilda) Ketchum, Sr.; Tammy L. (Ivan) Green; Birl Anthony Ketchum, Sonia Ketchum, and Tonia Ketchum; grandchildren: Michael W. Ketchum, Jr., LeTrnia Ketchum, Antoine Ketchum, Vanessa (Al) Collins, Matthew Ketchum, Estrada Foston, Keira White, Marquita (Matthew Matej) Griffin, Antoine’ Griffin Jr., Dathan Broussard, Eddy Lauren Davis, Blake Ketchum, Brandon Ketchum, Amber Simmons, Ernest Simmons III, LaToya Ketchum, Troy Ketchum, Joshua Ketchum, John Allen, and Desiray Russell, and a grateful and an extensive collection of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services for Ceolia Angulo, 79, of Rosenberg, will be held Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 704 Rawson Road in Rosenberg, Texas, with Rev. Theodore H. Johnson officiating.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.