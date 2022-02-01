Cecilia Zbranek Stefek, 88 of Granger, Tx went to be with Our Lord early Saturday morning, January 29, 2022.
She was born on October 16, 1933 in Walburg, Tx to Frank J. Zbranek and Mary (David) Zbranek.
On Nov. 17, 1952, she married the love of her life John Stefek where they enjoyed 65 years of marriage up until his death in 2018. Together they raised one wonderful son and three precious daughters.
Cecilia was a housewife and avid seamstress most of her life. In 1973 she started out sewing at Kitchen’s Sewing Factory in Taylor, Tx and worked her way up to a floor walker. In the mid 70’s she was employed at Relax Apparel as a supervisor. In 1979 she was co-owner of Ca-Ce-Len Manufacturing Co. in Granger, Texas where they made clothes for JC Penney’s and Dallas area companies. She then retired in 1985 to help care for her grandkids. Once she retired, she served on the church committee and eventually took over the Holy Cross Cemetery burial plot for loved ones. She continued this for quite a few years prior to 2021.
Cecilia was very well known for her beautiful and delicious meringue pies that we all looked forward to at family functions. She made desserts for charitable events resulting in generous contributions. She loved cooking for her family and friends, especially her awesome desserts and cannot forget her famous homemade canned sweet pickles.
She and John loved their precious trips to Louisiana, winning or losing a little money with their close friends.
She was a long time member of Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger and a member of the KJZT.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her spouse, her parents, brother Frank Zbranek, brother-in-law’s Johnny Zak, Willard Thaler, Joe E., Emil, Bill, Victor, and Jim Stefek, Jerry Strmiska and Clifford Schwertner, sister-in-law’s Mary Ann Strmiska, Lillian Schwertner, Martha Vrana Stefek, Mildred Stefek, Margie Stefek and Helen Stefek.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son Larry (Janie) Stefek of Granger, daughters Carolyn (Nick) Manders of Pflugerville, Deborah (Rick) Urbanek of Taylor, and Arleen (Duane) Danek of Taylor. Grandchildren Bradley Stefek, Kristie (Tyler) Summers, Kamie (Jeff) Crim (and their soon to be born baby boy Crim due in May), Kayla and Ryan Manders, Kendra (Shawn( Brabandt, Chad (Farren) Simpson, Chase Danek, Kyle Danek and Brittany Lopez, and Brittany Knox. Step granddaughter Stacey (Aaron) Pasemann. Great grandchildren Kason and Kyler Brabandt, and Kierra and Bryce Danek. Step great grandchildren Alex and Jaxon Kunze, Cade and Chance Pasemann, and Chase and Isaiah Summers.
Also survived by brother Louis (Janie) Zbranek of Pflugerville and sisters Annie Zak of Rosenberg and Mary Thaler of Taylor, sister-in-law Martha David Stefek, brother-in-law’s George (Dorothy) Stefek and Raymond Stefek, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial is set for Sat. at 10 a.m. at Saints Cyril and Methodius, 100 N. Brazos St., Granger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.