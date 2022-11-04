Catherine Skinner, 90, of Rosenberg, TX., was born on April 11, 1932, and passed away on October 16, 2022.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00am, in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, Texas.
Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frances James and Robina Culver; son, Rodney Wehling; brothers, David Culver and Robert Culver.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children, Robert Stearns and companion Mary Jane, Karen Poncik and husband Daryl, Sheri Smith and Michael Stearns; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
