Carrie Patricia (Collins) Price

Carrie Patricia was born on Sept. 7, 1937 and passed away on January 17, 2022. She was dearly loved. She followed her son William Markle to Heaven, and is survived by her husband Jerry Price, and her children Debbie (and Elliott) Morgan, Judy (and Mike) Lee, John Markle, Robert Markle, and Sharon (and Michael) Reynolds. Carrie made friends wherever she went. She loved fishing, visiting casino’s, playing bingo, Facebook, and talking on the phone. She had a huge heart and would help anyone in need, if she could.
We lost an Angel yesterday, and her presence is sorely missed. She will be remembered always as a kind, intelligent, and loving mother and friend.
Her wishes were to be cremated, and arrangements have been made to carry out her wishes. She did not want a service where people were sad, but instead wanted to be remember for the vibrant and outgoing woman she was.
