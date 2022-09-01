February 28, 1940 - August 3, 2022
Our loving friend, wife, and cousin, Carolyn Simmons Swan, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022, of natural causes. Carolyn was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Hubert and Mildred Simmons on February 28, 1940. She went to school at Lafayette Sr. High School and graduated from Houston Baptist University in 1991 with a double major in computer science and accounting. Carolyn married Virgil Swan on June 27, 1964 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Carolyn was a long-term employee in the accounting department as a bookkeeper for Foster Wheeler Engineering Firm in Houston, Texas. Carolyn was an avid church goer at Second Baptist off of Fry Road and a matriarch in the Pecan Creek community. She had a quick wit that allowed her to connect with people in a way where she made a memorable impact on their lives. Carolyn enjoyed making others laugh, taking long walks, attending church and Sunday School, and eating chocolate covered peanuts.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Virgil Swan, her parents Hubert and Mildred Simmons, and her brother James Simmons.
Funeral services and a bird release will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 6030 Carolyn Ln, Richmond, TX 77406 with Pastor Chris Hopf of Second Baptist Church, officiating. A celebration of life will immediately follow at her dear friend’s home, Tom and Robyn Stewart, 4803 Woods Edge Drive, Richmond, TX 77406. We invite everyone to bring their favorite dessert or covered dish and to please prepare to share their most memorable “Carolyn Moment” with us.
Please contact Liz Howell, Carolyn.Swan2022@gmail.com, for further details and information.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.