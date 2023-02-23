Carlos Becerra Arredondo, 81, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on February 21, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Carlos was born to the late John M. Arredondo and Nicolasa Becerra Arredondo on November 28, 1941 in Rosenberg, Texas.
Visitation will be held March 1, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Mass following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg. Burial will follow at Rosenberg Cemetery.
Carlos graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1960 and attended University of Houston before serving in the United States Air Force Reserves. He worked for Joe Grillo Dealership for many years before joining the Family Business, Arredondo Furniture Store. He opened his own business named the Furniture Barn, and also opened Carlos Arredondo Local Moving. He was a strong, hard-working man. He was loved and appreciated by many of his customers, who also became lifelong friends.
Carlos was a member of Our Lady Guadalupe Church. He loved spending time with his family. He loved time at the family ranch in West Columbia. Carlos also loved to travel to the Casino and the Hill Country as well as all over the United States. Family Road Trips were special to him. He enjoyed traveling anywhere the road would take him. He also enjoyed golfing with his friends and family.
Carlos is preceded in death by his loving mother; Nicolasa Becerra Arredondo and his father, John M. Arredondo.
Carlos is survived by his children, Melissa Arredondo Gonzalez and her husband Art, Michelle Arredondo with Eliseo Flores and Carlos Arredondo, Jr. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren- Sierra Garivey King and her husband, Charles, Raymond Garivey III and his wife Samantha, Pablo Paez Jr., Enrique (Ricky) Arredondo, Dawson Arredondo, Cameron Garcia and Trey Gonzalez. He had 1 great grandchild, Tristan Ray Garivey. They all loved him very much.
He is also survived by his siblings, Lupe Uresti Cabello and husband Lee, Lydia Villagomez and husband Efrain, Frances Villarreal and husband Ralph, John B. Arredondo and wife Susan and Peggy Arredondo. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and relatives and a host of friends. He will be missed by many.
His children would like to send a special Thank you to Mary Cantu Becerra and Maduca and Alice for always being there for him, checking on him and caring for him daily.
Pallbearers will include: Ricky Arredondo, Efrain Villagomez Jr., Dawson Arredondo, Joe A. Padilla, Christian Becerra and Lee Gonzalez.
Honorary Pallbearers will include: Manuel Garza, Paul Becerra, Lupe Ramirez, Lee Cabello, Michael Becerra and Adrian Garcia.
The family welcomes flowers but for those wishing, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church – Debt Reduction Fund.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
