Byron Charles Cernoch, 64, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on February 13, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1958 in Richmond, Texas to Alois C. Cernoch and Dianne Marie (Meuth) Cernoch. Byron retired from Fort Bend County Drainage after nearly 30 years of employment. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, being outdoors and tending to his cattle. He loved taking trips to the Family Homestead in New Ulm and going to Lovelady. This loving husband, father, “Paw” and friend will truly be missed.
Byron is preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Cernoch; his sister, Rhonda Cernoch; and uncles, Frankie and Joseph Cernoch, Wilbert Dittrich and Mack Mercer.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 44 years, Sandra Petrosky Cernoch; father, Alois C. Cernoch; children, Sheila Shifferly and husband, Ian, Dewayne Cernoch and wife, Kandra, and Brandon Cernoch; grandchildren, Nicole & Amber Cernoch, Conner & Colten Shifferly, Tanner Cernoch, Trent Cook and Dylan Brdecka; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Lane Teykl, Bully Mercer, John Petrosky, Carl Petrosky Sr., Ian Shifferly and Nick Hajdik.
Honorary Pallbearers will include Conner Shifferly, Colten Shifferly, Tanner Cernoch, Trent Cook, Patrick Dittrich, Phillip Cernoch, Donnie Demel and Nathan Jan.
To honor Byron’s love of the outdoors, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Texas Parks and Wildlife by visiting www.tpwd.texas.gov.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
