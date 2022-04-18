Bryan Richard Kaderka, 57, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 15, 2022 in Houston. He was born April 12, 1965, at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS to Richard and Elizabeth Kaderka. He attended Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, TX. He helped coach his nephew’s Little League team when they were younger. He also liked riding dirt bikes, bowling, playing darts, and spending time with his fur-baby, Jeden, which he loved beyond measure.
Survivors include his parents, 3 sisters, Debra Kaderka & husband Cary Cornelius, Trisha Hanson & husband Rick, and Denise Saha & partner Fernando Flores. He was uncle to nephews, Chad Hanson & wife Kristen, Jason Hanson, and Aaron Wehmeyer & wife Aleigh. He was also great uncle to Ford & Harper Wehmeyer and Skylar Hanson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emil & Martha Kaderka and Frank & Annie Michalek Jr, and brother-in-law, Darrell Saha.
A private memorial service for close relatives and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center in LaGrange, TX (www.texasczech.org).
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Kaderka family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
